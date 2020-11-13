EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

