Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Major Shareholder Sells $108,302.08 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $108,302.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $15.25 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 48.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 1,292.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Several research firms recently commented on XGN. BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Exagen in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

