eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.83 and a beta of 3.52. eXp World has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,147 shares in the company, valued at $50,558,376.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,757,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,422,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,000 shares of company stock worth $22,115,800. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

