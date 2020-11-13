Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.27

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.27 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 66421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

