Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.35 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on EYEN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 333,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

