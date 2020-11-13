F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 400 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,455.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $157.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 220,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.85.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

