Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 452 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.45. The company has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after buying an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

