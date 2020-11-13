Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $275.08 on Monday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day moving average of $248.45. The firm has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

