Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 63,206 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

In other Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel purchased 30,303 shares of Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £10,909.08 ($14,252.78).

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) Company Profile (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

