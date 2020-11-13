Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.91

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 23172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Several brokerages have commented on FANH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $942.00 million, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

