Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $136.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -789.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 6,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

