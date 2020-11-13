Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.73.

Shares of FITB opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

