Financial Contrast: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) vs. China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

27.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peoples Financial Services and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and China Minsheng Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.60 $25.74 million N/A N/A China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 24.52% 8.81% 1.06% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats China Minsheng Banking on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,154 business outlets, 1,175 community sub-branches, and 147 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.