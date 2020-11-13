First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

First Foundation stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.48.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

