First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FHB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,989,000 after buying an additional 9,772,262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,568,000 after buying an additional 5,749,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,765,000 after buying an additional 846,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,571,000 after buying an additional 2,172,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,672,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.