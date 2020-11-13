First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FXNC stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First National has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

