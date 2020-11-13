First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Director Barbara A. Hayes Buys 1,142 Shares

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Director Barbara A. Hayes acquired 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $10,003.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.53.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

