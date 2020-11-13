First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Director Barbara A. Hayes Buys 1,142 Shares

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Director Barbara A. Hayes acquired 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $10,003.92.
Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.53.
First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile
