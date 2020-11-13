Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 17.7%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares were up 17.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.89 and last traded at $160.70. Approximately 2,735,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 818,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -383.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

