Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

