Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

FLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Fluent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Fluent stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $216.79 million, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 2.90. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluent by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

