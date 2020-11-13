Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) Given a C$2.75 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 target price on Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FEC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

FEC opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48. Frontera Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.74.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$203.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post -0.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

