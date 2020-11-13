Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.