FY2020 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $8.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.66. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

