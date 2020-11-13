FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$550.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$524.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

TSE CAE traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.96. 131,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,049. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.34.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

