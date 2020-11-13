Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 142,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 86,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

