GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.59 ($33.64).

G1A stock opened at €28.97 ($34.08) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.81.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

