GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.64).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €28.97 ($34.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.78 and its 200 day moving average is €28.70. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.