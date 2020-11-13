General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,005,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 478,997 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of General Electric worth $124,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

