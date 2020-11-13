Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Up 8.6%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price was up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 854,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,826,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

