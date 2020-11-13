Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 44,606,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,484,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 7,693.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 486.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 2,400,888 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

