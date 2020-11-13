Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%.

Gevo stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.69. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

