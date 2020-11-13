Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GVDBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,017.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,277.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,932.15. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,748.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

