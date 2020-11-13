GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

