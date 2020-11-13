Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Head to Head Analysis

Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Trac Solutions and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Trac Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 1 5 5 0 2.36

Omnicom Group has a consensus target price of $59.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Global Trac Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Trac Solutions and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 7.10% 36.90% 4.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Trac Solutions and Omnicom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.95 billion 0.82 $1.34 billion $6.06 9.44

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Trac Solutions.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Global Trac Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities. In addition, it offers transaction management services. The company has a joint venture agreement with Compliance Financial Network Corp. MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. also has a strategic partnership with Pegasus Fintech, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company is based in New York, New York.

