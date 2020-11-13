Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE) Stock Price Down 23.1%

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Shares of Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE) dropped 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 226,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 95,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $236,000.00 and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

