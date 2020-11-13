Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE AJX opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $214.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Great Ajax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Comments


