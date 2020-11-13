Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 20,000 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.96 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $711.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 23.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

