Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) SVP William H. Hanson Sells 2,630 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GLDD stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $711.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

