Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) SVP William H. Hanson Sells 2,630 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GLDD stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $711.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
