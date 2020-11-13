Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Rajeev V. Date Sells 2,578 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $968,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $111,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

