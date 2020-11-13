Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Rajeev V. Date Sells 2,578 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $144,574.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $968,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $111,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
