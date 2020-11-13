Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Michael David Jones Sells 1,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.96.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

