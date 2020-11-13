Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. Hanger has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanger by 72.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hanger by 48.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Hanger by 54.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hanger by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

