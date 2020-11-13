Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after buying an additional 373,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after buying an additional 321,437 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 121.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 572,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after buying an additional 313,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 42.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 862,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,639,000 after purchasing an additional 254,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $6,976,026. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

