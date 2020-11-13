High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TSE:HLF opened at C$10.80 on Monday. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 0.9334002 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

