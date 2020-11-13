High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TSE:HLF opened at C$10.80 on Monday. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 0.9334002 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

