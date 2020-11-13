Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Major Shareholder Honeywell International Inc Purchases 34,700 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 5,500 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41.

On Friday, October 30th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $197.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 116,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

