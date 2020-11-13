Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Acquires 10,415 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,534.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Global stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 8.06% of Horizon Global worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

