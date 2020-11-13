Hormel Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,673 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the average daily volume of 257 call options.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $1,223,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 208.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

