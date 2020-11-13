HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 51,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,486. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.