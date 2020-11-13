Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hydro One Limited has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.26. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

