Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.83

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 35103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBDRY. HSBC upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

