IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$36.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of IGM opened at C$33.04 on Monday. IGM Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.79. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

